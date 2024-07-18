Chad Michael Murray is set to reprise his role as Jake in the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, which is set to hit theaters in 2025. The news was officially announced in a joint Instagram post with Disney, Disney Studios, and Murray himself. Fans of the original movie will be excited to see Murray returning as Jake, the too-cool-for-high-school crush of Lindsay Lohan’s character, Anna Coleman.

Despite the original Freaky Friday movie being released over a decade ago, Murray still looks as good as ever. In a recent photo shared on Instagram, Murray can be seen grinning while sitting on a motorcycle in a black T-shirt and jeans. Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Anna’s mother in the original film, expressed her excitement about working with Murray again by reposting the photo on her Instagram Story.

In June, Lohan and Curtis shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the set of the sequel, giving fans a first look at the long-awaited follow-up film. The caption revealed that the Colemans are back and the sequel is currently in production. Lohan had officially confirmed the exciting news in March, and fans are eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite mother-daughter duo to the big screen.

Murray had previously expressed his desire to return to the role of Jake, especially after reuniting with the director of Freaky Friday for another project. He shared his excitement about the possibility of bringing Jake back and reuniting with the cast and crew who were such a big part of his life. If called upon, Murray is more than ready to step back into the role that made him a fan favorite.

As the release date of the Freaky Friday sequel approaches, fans can look forward to seeing Chad Michael Murray back on the big screen as Jake. The chemistry between the original cast members and the nostalgia of the beloved film are sure to make the sequel a hit with audiences of all ages. Stay tuned for more updates on the return of Jake and the Colemans to theaters in 2025!