Days of Our Lives had an eventful episode on Wednesday, June 19. Eli Grant surprised Paulina Price and Abe Carver on their anniversary, which also happened to be Juneteenth. The twins and their family enjoyed a reunion, but tensions arose at the going away party for Chanel and Johnny DiMera.

Chanel tearfully closed Sweet Bits as she prepared to move to Los Angeles with Johnny. She shared her excitement about hearing her baby’s heartbeat and reconciling with Paulina. Despite the bittersweet goodbyes, the family celebrated with cakes and a heartfelt poem from Abe in honor of Juneteenth.

Meanwhile, at the DiMera mansion, Stefan urged EJ to regain his position as district attorney and free Gabi. Johnny’s decision to move to LA with Chanel surprised EJ, but he ultimately supported his son’s dreams. EJ then tried to blackmail Paulina into reinstating him at DiMera Enterprises, causing tension at the party.

Outside the pub, Jada pitched a risky plan to Stefan involving Clyde Weston. Although Stefan declined, he was eager to see EJ back as DA, hoping it would benefit Gabi. In Chicago, Chad and Julie discovered a mysterious captive woman on a flash drive, sparking Chad’s determination to uncover the truth about Abigail.

As the episode ended, Chad and Julie vowed to continue their investigation, leaving viewers eager for more revelations. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for the latest updates on Abby’s story and other Salem drama. For all the hottest spoilers, predictions, and news, CDL is your go-to source for all things DOOL.