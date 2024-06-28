Chace Crawford recently made an appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside Kim Kardashian, who was hosting the show for the first time in October 2021. After the show, Crawford was determined to get a picture with Kardashian at the star-studded SNL after-party.

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Crawford shared details about his SNL cameo and the experience of being part of a Bachelorette spoof with Kardashian and other celebrities like Blake Griffin, Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams, and Tyler Cameron. Before the sketch, Crawford mentioned that he had the opportunity to hang out with the group and play poker with Amy Schumer, who helped ease their nerves.

At the after-party, held at Zero Bond, Crawford managed to snap a picture with Kardashian, which he later shared on Instagram. In the caption, he referenced Kardashian’s pink outfit from her monologue and thanked her for the opportunity to be on SNL with her.

Interestingly, Kardashian’s SNL appearance also included a sketch where she kissed Pete Davidson, sparking dating rumors between the two. They eventually confirmed their romance and dated for about nine months before parting ways in August 2022.

Overall, Crawford’s experience at the SNL after-party and his interaction with Kim Kardashian provided a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes excitement of the show and the star-studded events that followed. The dynamics between the celebrities and the memorable moments created a buzz that extended beyond the TV screen, captivating audiences and making headlines around the world.