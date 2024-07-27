The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony was a sight to behold, with various teams from different countries parading down the River Seine near the Supreme Court. The event kicked off with a high-energy performance of the cancan, setting the tone for an exciting evening.

One of the most memorable moments of the ceremony was when a masked individual, dressed in revolutionary rags reminiscent of Les Misérables, ran across rooftops and surfaces carrying a torch. This mysterious figure captivated the audience as they made their way through the city, adding an element of intrigue to the proceedings.

Following this dramatic entrance, metal band Gojira took the stage and delivered a powerful performance accompanied by impressive pyrotechnics. The shift from Les Misérables to heavy metal was unexpected but well-received by the audience, including the enthusiastic NBC host Kelly Clarkson.

As the night unfolded, an opera singer took center stage, serenading the crowd as a large ship sailed through the Seine. The performance was a nod to the theme of “Liberté,” which is one of the core values of the French Republic’s motto, “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité” (Liberty, Equality, Fraternity).

The electrifying atmosphere of the opening ceremony was truly a celebration of French culture and history, showcasing a diverse range of performances that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. From traditional cancan dances to high-octane metal music and operatic performances, the event was a feast for the senses.

The presence of the masked torchbearer added an element of mystery and excitement to the ceremony, leaving spectators wondering about the identity of this enigmatic figure. The seamless transition between different musical genres and artistic expressions highlighted the rich cultural heritage of France, captivating the hearts and minds of viewers worldwide.

Overall, the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony was a spectacular showcase of talent and creativity, setting the stage for an unforgettable sporting event. As athletes from around the world gathered to compete in the spirit of unity and competition, the ceremony served as a fitting tribute to the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity that define the Olympic Games.