Celine Dion was visibly emotional as she spoke at the New York City premiere of her documentary “I Am: Celine Dion.” The singer, 56, expressed her gratitude to everyone who has supported her during her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). She appeared on the red carpet in a white outfit before taking the stage to thank her physician, Dr. Amanda Piquet, filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky, and her three sons, René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy.

In addition to her close circle, Celine also expressed her appreciation for her fans, referring to them as a significant source of strength during her journey. She mentioned a scene from the documentary where she compared herself to an apple, expressing her desire to provide her fans with the best of herself. The singer shared a touching message from a fan that emphasized the importance of truth over appearances, thanking her supporters for being part of her life.

As a result of her SPS diagnosis, Celine had to cancel several tour dates to focus on her recovery. Despite the challenges she has faced, she remains hopeful about returning to the stage in the near future. The documentary serves as a testament to her resilience and dedication to her fans, whom she considers an essential part of her journey. Through her emotional speech, Celine conveyed her deep gratitude and love for those who have stood by her side.