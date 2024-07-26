The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony was broadcast live on BBC One from Paris, the capital of France. The event lasted for five hours, with Canadian singer Celine Dion making a surprise appearance towards the end of the ceremony. Fans had eagerly awaited Celine’s return to the stage after she revealed her battle with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Celine, who had not performed since 2019, stunned viewers with her powerful voice as she stood inside the Eiffel Tower wearing an elegant white dress adorned with diamonds.

BBC viewers took to Twitter to express their admiration for Celine’s emotional performance. Many fans were moved to tears by her comeback, with some describing her as a true queen of music. Lady Gaga also made a memorable appearance at the Olympics opening ceremony, showcasing her singing talent and linguistic skills by greeting the crowd in French. Dressed in a striking black bodice and skirt with pink ruffles, Lady Gaga wowed the audience with her theatrical performance alongside dancers carrying pink props.

The ceremony also featured a spectacular flotilla of 85 boats parading the team delegations through the heart of Paris, drawing over 300,000 spectators along the riverbanks. The procession paid tribute to France’s rich cultural heritage, including references to Victor Hugo’s ‘Les Miserables’ and performances by popular artists like Gojira and Aya Nakamura. French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura impressed the audience with her golden attire and energetic performance, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

Overall, the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris was a celebration of music, culture, and unity, with both Celine Dion and Lady Gaga delivering unforgettable performances that captivated viewers around the world. The event showcased the power of music and art to bring people together and create lasting memories.