Celine Dion shared her heartfelt message after her powerful performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. Despite battling stiff person syndrome (SPS), the Canadian singer delivered a moving rendition of Edith Piaf’s L’Hymne A L’Amour from the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Having faced health issues that led to the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency and Courage World Tour, Dion expressed her gratitude for being able to perform once again. She took to Instagram to share her excitement about being back in Paris and paying tribute to the incredible athletes competing in the Olympics. Dion commended the athletes for their hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance, urging them to stay focused on their dreams.

The five-time Grammy winner also opened up about her rare condition, SPS, in the 2024 documentary ‘I Am: Celine Dion’. The documentary showcased Dion’s determination to overcome the challenges posed by her condition and return to the stage.

In a surprising twist at the opening ceremony, Lady Gaga captivated viewers with her performance of the French classic ‘Mon Truc En Plumes’. The American pop icon expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to sing a special French song that honored the rich history of French art and music. Gaga’s performance paid homage to French culture and the city of Paris, creating a memorable moment for viewers worldwide.

Lady Gaga’s performance was a tribute to the French people and their artistic legacy. Collaborating with French designers and choreographers, Gaga aimed to create a performance that celebrated the magic of Paris and honored the country’s cultural heritage. Her dedication to studying French choreography and embracing the spirit of French music resonated with audiences and showcased her admiration for French artistry.

Both Celine Dion and Lady Gaga’s performances at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony highlighted the power of music to unite people and celebrate the spirit of resilience and creativity. Their messages of gratitude and admiration for the athletes and the French culture added an emotional depth to the event, leaving a lasting impact on viewers around the world.