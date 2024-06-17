Céline Dion recently spoke openly about her battle with stiff person syndrome in an interview with Hoda Kotb, which is set to air on June 11. The Grammy-winning music icon revealed that she initially kept her diagnosis a secret because she didn’t know what was happening to her body. Dion shared her diagnosis in December 2022 in an Instagram video where she announced the postponement of her tour dates.

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterized by muscle stiffness in the torso, arms, and legs. It can also cause sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, leading to muscle spasms. Dion confessed to Kotb that she neglected to take the time to rest and understand her condition, which took a toll on her physically and emotionally. She expressed regret for not addressing her health issues sooner and trying to be a hero for her family and fans.

The singer revealed that she first noticed symptoms during her “Taking Chances World Tour” in 2008, where she struggled to control her voice and experienced muscle stiffness. Dion described the sensation of singing with stiff person syndrome as feeling like someone is strangling her or pushing her larynx/pharynx. She also disclosed that the disorder has caused her to break ribs and immobilize her feet and hands at times.

Despite her health struggles, Dion remains uncertain about returning to the stage anytime soon. She admitted in an interview with Vogue France that she has been indecisive about resuming performances due to the unpredictable nature of her condition. Dion emphasized that her body will dictate when she is ready to make a comeback, and she cannot commit to a specific timeline.

In addition to her interview with Hoda Kotb, Dion will delve deeper into her health challenges in her upcoming documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion,” scheduled for release on Prime Video on June 25. The documentary promises to offer an intimate look at the music icon’s life, including her health journey and personal struggles. Fans can tune in to NBC on June 11 at 10 p.m. ET to watch the full interview with Dion and learn more about her inspiring story.