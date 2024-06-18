Celine Dion appeared at the New York City premiere of her new documentary, ‘I Am: Celine Dion,’ scheduled to debut on Amazon Prime Video on June 25. The singer, who is battling stiff-person syndrome, became emotional while addressing the audience. She expressed gratitude for the support of her family and fans during this challenging time in her life.

Accompanied by her eldest son, René-Charles Angélil, Celine spoke about the significance of having her loved ones by her side. She acknowledged the presence of her fans and described the documentary as a love letter to each one of them. The premiere was attended by notable personalities like Kelly Clarkson, Gayle King, and Celine’s neurologist, Dr. Amanda Piquet.

In a candid moment with Extra on the red carpet, Celine emphasized the importance of being transparent with her children amidst her health struggles. As a mother of three boys, including twins Nelson and Eddy, she highlighted the need to prioritize her well-being for the sake of her kids. Celine’s determination to stay strong and continue performing despite her diagnosis reflects her resilience and commitment to her craft.

The upcoming documentary will provide viewers with insights into Celine’s journey over the years, shedding light on her battle with stiff-person syndrome. Despite facing challenges, the singer remains focused on sharing her story with the world and raising awareness about her condition. Celine’s unwavering dedication to her fans and her passion for music are evident in her words and actions.

As Celine Dion prepares to showcase her life story through the documentary, her message of hope and perseverance resonates with audiences worldwide. The premiere event in NYC served as a platform for the singer to express her gratitude and connect with her supporters on a personal level. Through her vulnerability and strength, Celine continues to inspire others to face adversity with courage and grace.