Celine Dion’s new documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion,” delves into her battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder. The film, directed by Irene Taylor, provides an intimate look at the health struggles the singer has faced. In a recent interview, Taylor revealed that Dion watched the 100-minute documentary before its premiere and was moved by the sensitive moments captured on film.

One particularly emotional scene shows Dion experiencing a stiffening episode, where her body locks up and she is unable to move or speak. The documentary captures the vulnerability of this moment, as Dion can only communicate by squeezing a member of her care team’s finger. Despite the distressing nature of the scene, both Taylor and Dion felt it was important to share this aspect of her journey with viewers.

Taylor explained that she and Dion never discussed what to do in the event of a health issue occurring during filming, as they believed it was unlikely to happen. However, when Dion did experience an episode, the team responded quickly and with care. The director emphasized that while filming such personal moments, it was essential to respect Dion’s privacy and only include footage that she felt comfortable sharing.

Dion’s sons, René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy, played a role in her process of coming to terms with her illness. Taylor shared that Dion used the documentary as a way to educate her children about SPS and the impact it can have on her body. By involving her family in this aspect of her life, Dion was able to open up about her struggles in a meaningful way.

Throughout the filming process, Taylor observed a positive change in Dion’s health as she received a diagnosis and treatment plan for her condition. The director noted that Dion’s trust in sharing her story authentically was a driving force behind the documentary. By allowing Dion to tell her own narrative without outside commentary, Taylor was able to capture a raw and honest portrayal of the singer’s journey.

“I Am: Celine Dion” will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting June 25th. This documentary offers a unique perspective on Dion’s life, showcasing her resilience and vulnerability in the face of a challenging health condition. Through this film, viewers can gain a deeper understanding of the personal struggles that Dion has overcome, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike.