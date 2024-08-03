Bruce Springsteen, along with his friends Steven Spielberg, Bono, and The Edge, was recently spotted enjoying a luxurious yacht outing in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. The 74-year-old musician flaunted his fit physique in a casual yet stylish outfit, sporting a red button-down shirt with loose army green pants. The group seemed to be having a great time, with Springsteen catching up with Spielberg, Bono, and Edge, along with their friends and families.

The yacht party comes on the heels of Forbes announcing that Springsteen’s net worth has reached an impressive $1.1 billion. While his reps did not confirm the exact amount, it’s clear that the music icon has amassed significant wealth through various ventures, including selling his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for an estimated $500-$550 million in 2021. Additionally, his successful tours have generated substantial revenue, with over 1.6 million concert tickets sold and $380 million in revenue in the previous year.

In addition to his musical achievements, Springsteen is also making waves in the film industry. He and his manager Jon Landau are actively involved in producing a biopic about the musician, based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me From Nowhere. The film will focus on the making of his 1982 album Nebraska, which is known for its raw and personal themes exploring depression and fame. The album was recorded in a New Jersey bedroom while Springsteen and the E Street Band were working on Born in the USA.

Actor Jeremy Allen White is set to star in the biopic and is expected to begin filming in New Jersey later this year. White, known for his role in The Bear, will bring to life the story of Springsteen’s journey to musical greatness. With his successful career in music and now in film, it’s clear that Bruce Springsteen’s influence and legacy will continue to endure for years to come.

The yacht outing with his celebrity friends is just one example of how Springsteen is enjoying the fruits of his labor as he continues to make waves in multiple industries. As a true icon of rock and roll, Bruce Springsteen’s legacy is not only defined by his music but also by his ability to transcend boundaries and inspire generations of fans around the world.