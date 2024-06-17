Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, and Gwen Stefani were among the celebrities who celebrated Father’s Day by paying tribute to the important men in their lives. Chrissy Teigen honored her husband John Legend with an Instagram slideshow of throwback photos from the hospital delivery room, while Jessica Alba expressed gratitude for her father and husband for their love and support. Gwen Stefani shared childhood photos with her father, thanking him for his love.

Other celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, and Kris Jenner also shared heartfelt tributes to the fathers in their lives. Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck amid rumors of marital issues, while Tom Brady expressed gratitude for his father and his own experience as a father. Kris Jenner shared a montage of all the fathers in her life, including her late husband Robert Kardashian Sr.

In addition to these tributes, celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, and Kate Hudson also shared messages of love and appreciation for the fathers in their lives. Oprah Winfrey shared a touching tribute to her late father, while Priyanka Chopra expressed gratitude for her husband and father-in-law. Kate Hudson celebrated her stepfather Kurt Russell and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa for their roles as fathers.

Overall, Father’s Day was a time for celebrities to express their appreciation for the important men in their lives and celebrate the love and support they provide. From heartfelt messages to nostalgic photos, these tributes reflected the deep bonds between fathers and their loved ones.