I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star Gillian McKeith recently took to Instagram with her daughter Afton to reveal that they had been scammed out of tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at Wembley Stadium. The pair shared a video from a taxi, expressing their disappointment and warning their followers to be cautious.

Gillian explained that they thought they had purchased tickets for the concert on June 22nd, only to find out that the person they bought them from had lied and taken their money. Afton added that they were devastated as they had been looking forward to the concert, but now it was too late to get tickets as the event was sold out.

The mother-daughter duo did not disclose the amount of money they lost, but they made it clear that they were seeking a refund and still hoped to attend the concert. They had planned to celebrate Gillian’s other daughter Skylar’s birthday at the event.

Despite their sincere plea for help, some social media users accused them of trying to get free tickets by sharing their story. Afton denied these claims and hinted at the possibility of legal action to resolve the situation. Some followers offered words of sympathy and advice, urging caution in dealing with the person who scammed them.

The incident serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of buying tickets from unknown sources and highlights the importance of verifying the legitimacy of sellers. As fans eagerly await Taylor Swift’s upcoming performances, it is crucial to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to scams in the pursuit of concert tickets.