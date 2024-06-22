American pop star Taylor Swift had some very special guests at her London Eras Tour concert on Friday. British royalty Prince William and his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were seen enjoying the show at Wembley Stadium. The Prince of Wales even showed off his dance moves to Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off” as he celebrated his 42nd birthday.

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was also in attendance and the couple had a chance to meet with the royal family backstage. Swift captured the moment with several selfies, including a birthday message for Prince William on her Instagram. This marked the first time Swift shared a photo of Kelce on her social media platform. Prince William also shared a photo of himself, Swift, George, and Charlotte on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, thanking Swift for the great evening.

Apart from the royal family, the concert was attended by other celebrities including Travis, Jason, and Kylie Kelce, as well as stars like Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton and Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye. The event gathered a crowd of 80,000 fans, making it a star-studded affair.

Notably absent from the show were Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, and their youngest son, Prince Louis. Middleton is currently undergoing cancer treatment and has been keeping a low profile. However, she recently made a public appearance at the Trooping the Colour annual birthday parade for King Charles III, her father-in-law.

Prince William has been a fan of Taylor Swift for some time, having previously performed with her and Jon Bon Jovi at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner in 2013. In a sweet gesture, the royal guard even played Swift’s “Shake It Off” during the Changing of the Guard ceremony in honor of her concert.

Swift’s Eras Tour will continue at Wembley Stadium from June 21 to June 23, and then again in August. This is not the first time a member of the royal family has attended one of Swift’s concerts, as last year Meghan Markle made an appearance at her show in Los Angeles.

