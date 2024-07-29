Droves of Hollywood stars flocked to Paris to support Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. From the star-studded Prelude party to the jaw-dropping opening ceremony, famous faces have been spotted taking in all the action — and looking good while doing it.

Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper, who carried the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony, agreed to be a special correspondent for NBC after going viral at the last Olympics for his hilarious commentary. Snoop Dogg was in attendance for the Women’s Gymnastics qualification round and the first few days of the swimming competitions. He was seen cheering for the Men’s 4×100 freestyle relay team alongside anchor Caeleb Dressel’s wife, Meghan, and their newborn son as they took home the gold.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were among the massive group of celebrities at the Women’s Gymnastics qualification to witness the return of Simone Biles. The “Wicked” co-stars gave a nod to their roles through fashion, with Grande opting for a subtle Glinda pale pink while Erivo wore Elphaba green. The duo were joined by actress Lena Waithe and Grande’s brother, Frankie.

Tom Cruise also got a coveted seat inside Bercy Arena to watch Biles make history. The “Top Gun” star was all smiles as he cheered on the women’s gymnastics squad before heading to La Défense Arena to watch USA Swimming take home their first gold.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought their two eldest kids to Paris for the games. The family cheered on Team USA gymnastics from a luxury box, where they were seen waving Team USA flags. They also brought homemade signs to support Biles.

Nick Jonas was seated in the same box as Teigen and Legend to watch Biles perform a near-perfect beam routine from above. The Jonas Brothers member later posted a video of her impressive performance, calling the gymnast “incredible” and a “legend.”

While Shaun White has participated in five Winter Olympics, he and girlfriend Nina Dobrev switched things up by attending this year’s summer games. The pair, like most, were in the stands for women’s gymnastics. They also attended the street skateboarding finals.

Lady Gaga was nearly in tears after watching Biles’ dominant performance during the qualification round. She and “fiancé” Michael Polansky also attended the first blockbuster night of swimming competition later that evening.

Jessica Chastain brought her rarely-seen kids — Giulietta and Augustus — to the second day of gymnastics competition alongside her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. The Oscar winner looked patriotic in a white Ralph Lauren sweater embroidered with an American flag and the Olympic rings.

Similarly to Chastain, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made a rare public appearance with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret at the Women’s final street skateboarding event. While most celebs at the Olympics cheered on Team USA, the A-list stars were there cheering on their home country of Australia.

Flava Flav went viral for his staunch support of Team USA water polo teams. The former Public Enemy member signed a five-year sponsorship with the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams in July, cementing himself as their “biggest hype man.”

Jason Kelce declared himself a “superfan” of women’s Rugby following their dominant wins over Japan and Brazil. The former Philadelphia Eagles star told Rugby player and influencer Ilona Maher in a video posted to TikTok. Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, accompanied him to Paris and the pair also attended a women’s field hockey match.

Spike Lee was close to the action when the USA Men’s basketball team played against Serbia. The New York Knicks superfan was spotted in the crowd as Lebron James and Kevin Durant led the team to a 110-84 victory. The film director also joined Flava Flav at a water polo match.

Queen Latifah appeared in great spirits as she watched Team USA’s preliminary basketball game from the stands. The rapper, who wore double denim and a vintage USA hat, also took selfies and videos with some of the players.