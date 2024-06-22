Donald Trump, the first United States president to face criminal conviction after being found guilty in a hush money trial, surprisingly received support from some celebrities despite the outcome of the case. Amber Rose, a well-known figure in Hollywood, declared her intention to vote for the ex-president in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. This came as a shock to many of her followers, especially since she has been known to be a strong advocate for women’s rights.

When questioned by TMZ about her support for Trump, given her stance on women’s rights, Rose defended her position by stating that she believes Trump is working towards making America great again for everyone, including women. She also suggested that the guilty verdict might actually help Trump’s chances in the election, as people may see the injustice in the case and be more inclined to support him.

Another celebrity who seemed to show support for Trump after the verdict was Caitlyn Jenner, who posted a photo of herself shaking hands with the Republican with a caption emphasizing the importance of the people’s vote in the upcoming election. Additionally, Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest child, defended his father in a statement to ABC News, criticizing the Democrats for what he perceived as an attempt to turn America into a third-world country.

Piers Morgan, a well-known broadcaster, expressed his dismay over the guilty verdict, calling it a sad and shameful day for America. He criticized the decision to drag a former president through criminal courts over what he deemed a trivial matter and suggested that the outcome might actually propel Trump back into the White House. Russell Brand, on his podcast, also voiced his support for Trump, highlighting the importance of democracy and freedom in the upcoming election.

Overall, the surprising support from these celebrities and public figures for Donald Trump after his hush money trial verdict demonstrates the complex and often divisive nature of politics in the United States. Despite the legal challenges and controversies surrounding the former president, it is clear that there are still those who believe in his vision for the country and are willing to stand by him in the face of adversity. The upcoming 2024 presidential election promises to be a crucial moment in American politics, with the outcome likely to shape the country’s future for years to come.