Khloé Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday in true Kardashian style with a Dolly Parton-inspired party. The dress code for the night was all-denim, and Khloé did not disappoint. She arrived at the party wearing a jewel-embellished corset top, distressed jeans, diamond garters, a large cowboy hat, and layers of diamond necklaces, looking stunning as ever.

The birthday girl shared her dazzling look on Instagram, posting a transformation Reel that showcased her more than 200 carats of Lorraine Schwartz-designed diamonds. She captioned the post with, “Oh My Dolly, it’s time to party! 🤠”

Khloé’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, also made a statement with her outfit, coordinating with the birthday girl in an elaborate ensemble. Kim wore a Chrome Hearts corset top, lace-up pants, a blue fur stole, a tiny denim bag, and silver and diamond jewelry. She, too, added layers of sparkly necklaces to complete her look.

While Khloé and Kim went all out with their outfits, other guests opted for more casual attire. Kourtney Kardashian, for example, wore a classic denim shirt dress with black tights, while her husband, Travis Barker, sported a basic chambray button-down. The party was a star-studded event, with Snoop Dogg making a surprise appearance and Kim showing off her dance moves on the floor.

Prior to the big party, Khloé had a more intimate gathering with friends and family, blowing out candles on a purple cake with her brother Rob Kardashian and friend Malika Haqq by her side. She expressed her gratitude for the moment and excitement for the fresh decade ahead.

Overall, Khloé’s 40th birthday celebration was a night to remember, filled with glitz, glam, and good company. The Kardashian sisters sure know how to throw a party in style, and Khloé’s western-themed bash was no exception. With performances, surprises, and plenty of love, it was a fitting start to a new decade for the birthday girl. Cheers to many more fabulous celebrations ahead!