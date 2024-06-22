Taylor Swift’s London leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour kicked off with a bang as she performed for a star-studded crowd that included celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Nicola Coughlan, and Stella McCartney. The singer’s American footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce also joined in on the fun.

Model Cara Delevingne, 31, was seen dancing the night away with her sister Poppy, 38, before posing for a selfie with Bridgerton actress Nicola, 37, and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, 37. The Prince of Wales and the Tindall family were also in attendance, adding to the star power of the event.

Cara sported a stylish white halterneck top paired with black denim and a shoulder-padded crop black jacket, while Stella McCartney looked chic in an oversized black blazer and matching trousers. Hayley Williams, who opened for Taylor’s tour, paid homage to Stella by wearing one of her designs on stage.

The concert was a star-studded affair, with attendees like Rochelle Humes and her three daughters, Alaia-Mai, Valentina, and Blake, joining in on the fun. The little ones were dressed to impress, with Valentina sporting a denim cowboy hat that matched her outfit.

Taylor’s close friend Cara Delevingne has been a constant companion at her shows, and the two were recently spotted together at a Kansas City Chiefs game in New York. The London concert was a special one for Taylor, who has close ties to the city after dating British actor Joe Alwyn and other British heartthrobs in the past.

The event was a night to remember, with Prince William even showing off his “dad dancing” skills to Taylor’s hits. The concert marked the beginning of a series of sold-out shows at Wembley, with Taylor set to return in August for more performances.

Overall, the Eras Tour’s London leg was a star-studded affair filled with memorable moments and unforgettable performances. Taylor Swift’s ability to draw in fans and celebrities alike is a testament to her enduring popularity and influence in the music industry.