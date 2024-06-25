Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is currently underway, and it’s attracting a lot of attention from celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Avril Lavigne, and Selma Blair. These stars have been spotted in the French capital, showcasing their unique styles and making bold fashion statements.

Kylie Jenner, known for her fashion-forward looks, stole the show at the Schiaparelli runway event in a stunning pastel pink ensemble. She wore a blush-colored veil along with a plunging strapless gown that featured an embellished bodice and a see-through skirt, giving off elegant bridal vibes.

Selma Blair also turned heads with her unconventional fashion choice, sporting a necktie made of braided blonde hair. Paired with an oversized tan suit and a white blouse, the actress showcased her edgy and creative style during the fashion week.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams made a striking appearance at the Thom Browne fashion presentation, wearing a red-hot ensemble that included a crimson corset, a striped button-up, and a miniskirt patterned with silhouettes of a white dog. Her bold fashion choices demonstrated her prowess in power-clashing and standing out in a crowd.

In addition to these celebrities, other notable stars like Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Ciara, and Cara Delevingne also graced the runway at the Place Vendôme for the Vogue World: Paris event. The fashion extravaganza featured the best styles in the sartorial sphere, showcasing a diverse range of looks and trends.

The Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week lineup includes shows from top designers like Chanel, Giorgio Armani Privé, and Stéphane Rolland, offering a glimpse into the latest haute couture creations. The event follows the heels of Vogue World: Paris, a star-studded celebration of fashion that brought together a host of A-list celebrities and fashion icons.

Overall, the fashion week in Paris has been a spectacle of style, creativity, and glamour, with celebrities making a splash with their unique and daring fashion choices. From elegant gowns to edgy accessories, the stars have showcased a diverse range of looks that have captivated audiences and set trends in the fashion world. Stay tuned for more updates and highlights from the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week as it continues to unfold.