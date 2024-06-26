Paris Fashion Week is always a star-studded event, and this year’s Fall/Winter 2024/25 and Menswear shows in June were no exception. Celebrities from all walks of life were spotted in the City of Light, showing off their impeccable style.

Actress Pascal Le Segretain made a stunning appearance at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, turning heads and stealing the spotlight. Model and actress Stephane Cardinale also graced the event with her presence, exuding elegance and charm.

The singer arrived at The Ritz Hotel in a luxurious stretch limousine, making a grand entrance at the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/25 shows. Meanwhile, a stylish trio sat front row at the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, showcasing their fashion-forward choices.

Singer-songwriter Peter White was in attendance at the Comme Des Garcons Homme Plus Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, adding a touch of musical flair to the fashion event. Comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn were spotted together at the Hermes SS25 Men’s Show, looking chic and sophisticated.

Actor Evan Peters and Natalie Engel turned heads at the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, proving that they are a power couple to watch. The singer snapped a photo with her CASETiFY Mirror Case while enjoying the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show.

Clara Pablo, Jordyn Woods, and Karl-Anthony Towns made a stylish trio at the Hermes SS25 Men’s Show, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense. A boy band stole the show at the Dior Men Spring 2025 Men’s Collection, while Bad Bunny and Rihanna made waves at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show.

The actor struck a pose during the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready-to-wear collection show, proving that he is a fashion icon in his own right. A group of five friends attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, showing off their unique sense of style.

Rapper and singer attended the Issey Miyake Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, bringing his signature flair to the event. The actress made a statement at the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, proving that she is a fashion force to be reckoned with.

NBA star turned heads at the Rick Owens Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, showing off his athletic prowess and fashion sense. Finally, actress Emma Roberts made a chic appearance at the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, proving that she is a style icon in the making.

Overall, Paris Fashion Week was a star-studded affair, with celebrities from all corners of the entertainment industry coming together to celebrate fashion and style. The event showcased the latest trends and designs, proving once again that Paris is the fashion capital of the world.