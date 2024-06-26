Fans were thrilled to see Hollywood icon Henry Winkler making an appearance at a popular Edinburgh restaurant recently. The 78-year-old star, best known for his role as The Fonz in the 70s sitcom Happy Days, stopped by Tom Kitchin’s award-winning restaurant in Leith. Known for his cool persona on screen, Winkler charmed fans both in person and online with his visit.

Tom Kitchin, a renowned chef who has appeared on popular TV shows like Saturday Kitchen Live and MasterChef, expressed his excitement at having Winkler dine at his restaurant. The actor, who was in Scotland to promote his new book, had nothing but praise for the Michelin star-winning chef and the delicious meal he enjoyed.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement over the celebrity sighting, with many commenting on the photos shared online. Some praised both Winkler and Kitchin as “legends” in their own right, while others simply expressed how “cool” it was to see the Hollywood star in person.

Winkler’s memoir, which delves into the challenges of stardom and the impact it has had on his life, has garnered attention for its heartfelt and humorous approach to sharing his truth. The book, titled “Being Henry,” offers readers a glimpse into the life of a Hollywood icon beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

This isn’t the first time Winkler has been spotted in Scotland, as he previously announced a special gig in Edinburgh. With his charm and down-to-earth personality, it’s no surprise that fans continue to be drawn to the beloved actor wherever he goes.