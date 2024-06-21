Justin Timberlake made headlines this week after getting arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in the Hamptons. The popular singer, known for hits like “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, was reportedly caught while on a world tour.

In other news, Nelly and Ashanti have announced that they are expecting a baby, but they have also been keeping another big secret. Fans are eagerly awaiting to hear what the couple has been hiding.

On a different note, actor Austin Butler is making a comeback to the big screen in the 1960s motorcycle drama “The Bikeriders”. Fans of the actor are excited to see him take on this new role and are looking forward to the movie’s release.

