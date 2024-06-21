The news of celebrities experiencing terrifying incidents on planes is not uncommon, with some facing near-death experiences. Christian Oliver, known for his role in Speed Racer, tragically lost his life along with his two daughters in a plane crash. The authorities confirmed that the plane they were on crashed into the Caribbean Sea shortly after takeoff due to unspecified trouble.

Two decades ago, supermodel Christie Brinkley survived a harrowing helicopter crash during a heli-skiing tour. Despite the helicopter tumbling down in the San Juan mountain range, Brinkley and the other passengers managed to escape with their lives. Brinkley recalled the terrifying experience, emphasizing her determination to survive for her daughter.

In 2019, DJ Diplo shared his own frightening experience when the plane he was on had to make an emergency landing due to a cracked window. Similarly, WWE legend Hulk Hogan faced a scare when his plane had to make an emergency landing in Iceland, causing damage to the aircraft’s tires and brakes. Hogan detailed the incident, highlighting the pilot’s decision to land safely.

More recently, Jelly Roll and his wife encountered a midair scare when their private jet experienced issues with the computer, necessitating an emergency landing. Similarly, actress Jennifer Lawrence found herself in a perilous situation when the plane she was on suffered a double engine failure. The pilots managed to perform an emergency landing in Buffalo, ensuring the safety of everyone on board.

In another incident, actor Keanu Reeves was on a flight that had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield after a problem with one of the engines was detected. Reeves demonstrated his calm demeanor by assisting other passengers during the ordeal. Musician Miley Cyrus also faced a frightening moment when her plane was struck by lightning, leading to an emergency landing and the cancellation of her show.

Travis Barker, known for surviving a traumatic plane crash in 2008, has spoken openly about the harrowing experience. The plane, carrying Barker and several others, burst into flames after an aborted takeoff caused by a blown tire. Barker and DJ AM sustained severe burns, while others tragically lost their lives in the crash. Barker’s road to recovery involved numerous surgeries and a battle with PTSD.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the risks associated with air travel, even for celebrities. Despite the terrifying ordeals they faced, these individuals demonstrated resilience and courage in the face of danger.