Jimmy Kimmel recently shared details of a star-studded party he attended at Paul McCartney’s house during an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. The late-night host revealed that the dinner he was originally invited to turned into an invite to the exclusive party, which was attended by around 100 people.

During the party, Kimmel had the opportunity to chat with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Swift even took on the role of DJ for a portion of the evening by using her iPhone to play music through the house system. Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, was also in attendance and was spotted dancing in the kitchen alongside other guests.

Kimmel shared that he felt star-struck at the party, especially when interacting with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Mick Jagger, and Bruce Springsteen. Although he was too nervous to approach Jagger, he did strike up a conversation with Springsteen about music and the surreal experience of being at such an extravagant event.

Another guest at the party, Austin Butler, also recounted his awe at being in the presence of so many famous faces. He mentioned feeling particularly star-struck by Meryl Streep and humorously described the awkward encounter of meeting her with a mouthful of Paul McCartney’s vegan pizza.

The party was a gathering of some of the biggest names in show business, including members of legendary bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, as well as acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg. The event was a unique opportunity for attendees to mingle and enjoy a night filled with music, dancing, and celebrity sightings.

Overall, the party at Paul McCartney’s house was a night to remember for Jimmy Kimmel, his wife Molly McNearney, Austin Butler, and other guests who had the chance to rub elbows with some of Hollywood’s elite. The star-studded affair provided a glimpse into the glamorous and exciting world of celebrity events, where even the biggest names in entertainment can be in awe of each other’s presence.