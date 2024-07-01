David Beckham, the former football star, was recently spotted hobnobbing with renowned broadcaster David Attenborough at Wimbledon. The two Davids were seen chatting away before taking their seats in the prestigious Royal Box. Beckham was accompanied by his mother Sandra, and they joined other VIPs like Jamie Cullum, Katherine Jenkins, and Alexander Armstrong at the star-studded event.

The outing came shortly after Beckham was named an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, a charity led by King Charles. The foundation focuses on supporting sustainable communities and promoting education programs for young people. As an ambassador, Beckham will help raise awareness of the charity’s work through campaigns and events, including the upcoming King’s Foundation Awards.

Despite his new role, Beckham was more focused on his passion for sports as he attended the first day of Wimbledon. He was seen interacting with fans and posing for photos, showcasing his friendly demeanor. Beckham arrived at the tennis contest dressed in a luxury Hugo Boss suit, marking his recent partnership with the fashion brand.

Beckham’s Wimbledon outing coincides with his upcoming 25th anniversary celebration with his wife Victoria. The couple, known as Posh and Becks, will be commemorating their milestone with a series of celebrations alongside their four children. Their lavish wedding in 1999 was a star-studded affair, and they have since become one of the most iconic celebrity couples.

In addition to his charity work and ambassadorial roles, Beckham has recently signed a multi-million deal with Hugo Boss, adding to his portfolio of lucrative partnerships. The football icon expressed his excitement about collaborating with the fashion brand and shared his ambitions to make a global impact through their partnership.

Beckham’s presence at Wimbledon not only highlights his love for sports but also his commitment to supporting charitable causes and expanding his influence in the fashion industry. As he continues to engage in various ventures, Beckham remains a prominent figure in the world of sports, entertainment, and philanthropy.