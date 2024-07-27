Halsey and Britney Spears were seemingly caught in a whirlwind of drama recently when Britney threatened legal action against Halsey for sampling her hit song “Lucky” in her new track of the same name. Britney’s initial message, expressing feeling harassed and violated, was a shock to many fans. However, she quickly backtracked, dismissing her own comments as “fake news.”

Despite the initial tension, it seems that there is no bad blood between the two talented artists. Halsey took to social media to express her love and admiration for Britney, highlighting the impact the pop icon had on her own music career. Fans of both artists were relieved to see the situation defused, with many speculating that the initial message might have been a PR stunt.

Halsey’s new music video for “Lucky” was released amidst the drama, showcasing her own health struggles and emotional journey. The video received positive feedback from fans, with many noting the references to early 2000s pop culture and music. Some fans expressed hope that Britney and Halsey would collaborate on a duet of “Lucky” in the future.

Overall, the saga between Halsey and Britney Spears serves as a reminder of the power of music to bring people together, despite any misunderstandings or disagreements. The mutual respect and admiration between the two artists will hopefully lead to more positive interactions and collaborations in the future.