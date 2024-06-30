Dua Lipa partied hard after her headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, dancing until 4 am at the pop-up gay club NYC Download. She was joined by her boyfriend, Callum Turner, and the two were spotted kissing and hugging throughout the night. The club is known for its wild atmosphere, with go-go dancers and X-rated activities. Dua and Callum enjoyed Belvedere vodka and tonics while making memories with a disposable camera instead of their phones.

Despite her fame, Dua was able to enjoy a private party with her close friends backstage before ending the night. The next day, the couple relaxed in the sun, sipping Aperol Spritz in the hospitality area. Callum was seen as Dua’s biggest supporter, cheering her on and making sure she had a great time celebrating her successful performance.

Their relationship seems to be going strong, and they are set to become a power couple in Hollywood. Dua Lipa’s carefree and fun-loving attitude, combined with Callum’s support and love, make them a dynamic duo both on and off the stage. Fans can’t get enough of this adorable couple and are excited to see what the future holds for them.