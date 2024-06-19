Celebrity couple Ashanti and Nelly surprised fans with news of their secret marriage in December 2023, months before publicly announcing their engagement and pregnancy. The 43-year-old singer and 49-year-old rapper are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child together. Ashanti recently shared details of the intimate proposal from Nelly, describing it as a beautiful and emotional moment that caught her by surprise while they were relaxing at home.

Despite facing challenges in their relationship in the past, the couple has reconciled and is now in a better place both individually and as a couple. Reflecting on their time apart, Nelly mentioned that it allowed them to see things from a different perspective and appreciate each other more. Ashanti also emphasized the growth they have experienced, highlighting how they now handle disagreements with more maturity and understanding.

Their rekindled romance has been a source of joy for both Ashanti and Nelly, who have been able to build a stronger foundation for their relationship. The couple is looking forward to welcoming their baby before planning a grand wedding celebration with their loved ones. Ashanti envisions a beach setting with sunshine and palm trees for their special day, emphasizing the importance of creating unforgettable memories with family and friends.

Fans of Ashanti and Nelly can stay updated on their relationship journey through exclusive photos and videos from Ashanti’s maternity shoot. The couple’s love story serves as a reminder that time, growth, and understanding are key elements in building a lasting and meaningful partnership. As they prepare for the next chapter in their lives as parents and newlyweds, Ashanti and Nelly are grateful for the love and support from their fans and well-wishers.