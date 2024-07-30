Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, has been involved in multiple electric bike accidents, according to an exclusive source speaking to Page Six. The source revealed that Pax rarely wears a helmet while riding, causing concern among his friends who describe him as reckless.

Despite a history of bike accidents, the 20-year-old has been consistent in his decision not to wear protective gear. Recently, Pax was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a car on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles. He sustained a head injury in the accident, but is currently in stable condition under the care of his mother, Angelina Jolie.

This incident highlights the importance of wearing helmets while riding bikes, especially electric ones. Safety should always be a top priority, even for experienced riders like Pax. As one of Jolie and Pitt’s six children, Pax is a beloved member of the family and his well-being is of utmost importance to his parents.

Despite their ongoing divorce battle, both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are dedicated parents who are deeply involved in their children’s lives. Jolie, who is currently at the hospital with Pax, will soon be attending the Venice Film Festival to promote her new project, “Maria,” while Pitt will be presenting his film “Wolfs” alongside his friend George Clooney.

While the couple may have busy schedules, their children remain a top priority. The family’s focus is on Pax’s recovery and ensuring that he receives the necessary care and attention following the bike accident. Hopefully, this incident serves as a reminder to all bike riders, regardless of age or experience, to prioritize safety and wear helmets while on the road.