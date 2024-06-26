Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts recently made a stylish appearance at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, accompanied by their children. Kidman’s daughter, Sunday Rose, and Watts’ son, Kai, both 15 years old, joined their famous moms for the fashionable event. Kidman looked stunning in a shimmering black gown, while Watts opted for a cream suit with a bold collar. Their kids also dressed to impress, with Kai wearing a black lace sheer blouse and skirt, and Sunday in a black turtleneck dress.

The two actresses shared a special moment at the show, posing for a group photo together with their children in the front row. Kidman, who is married to Keith Urban and shares another daughter, Faith, with him, expressed how important it is for her to have her family by her side at events like these. Watts, who split from Liev Schreiber in 2016 and has two sons, Sasha and Kai, with him, also emphasized the significance of having her loved ones with her.

Sunday Rose recently attended her first red carpet event with her parents at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award gala, where Kidman was honored. The proud mom mentioned that her children are now old enough to understand and appreciate these special moments. Watts, who presented an award to Kidman at the gala, praised her friend for her resilience and kindness, expressing her desire to continue supporting her on their journey together.

Overall, the joint appearance of Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts, along with their children, at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris showcased not only their impeccable sense of style but also the strong bond they share as friends and mothers. Their commitment to family and mutual support for each other was evident in their presence at the event, making it a heartwarming and memorable occasion for all involved.