Justin Timberlake had a special moment during his Forget Tomorrow Tour at Madison Square Garden when he spotted John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in the audience. Legend and Teigen were seen cheering Timberlake on and dancing along to his songs. Teigen even wore a “JUSTIN” trucker hat during the show. Timberlake acknowledged Legend’s presence by giving him a big hug and shouting out to him during the concert.

In addition to the celebrity sightings, Timberlake also helped a woman announce her pregnancy by jokingly declaring the father of the baby in a Maury-inspired voice. His wife, Jessica Biel, was also in attendance for the second night in a row, appearing in one of Timberlake’s Instagram Reels backstage.

Despite the fun and excitement of the concert, Timberlake had a recent run-in with the law. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Long Island on June 18. The Sag Harbor Police Department reported that Timberlake was observed driving erratically and failed to stop at stop signs. He exhibited signs of intoxication such as bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and unsteadiness on his feet.

Timberlake claimed to have had only one martini, which was confirmed by the bartender who served him. Sources close to Timberlake revealed that he is feeling remorseful and humiliated by the incident but does not believe he has an issue with alcohol. He sees the incident as a lapse in judgment and is taking full accountability for his actions.

Despite the recent controversy, Timberlake’s concert at Madison Square Garden was a success, with celebrity sightings and memorable moments for fans. The interaction between Timberlake, Legend, and Teigen added an extra layer of excitement to the show, making it a night to remember for all in attendance.