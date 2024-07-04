Celebrity mom, Lauren Sánchez, recently had a proud mom moment as she watched her 23-year-old son, Nikko Gonzalez, walk the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show in Sardinia, Italy. Lauren took to Instagram to share a sweet video of Nikko strutting his stuff on the catwalk, while she and her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, watched from the front row with big smiles on their faces.

This isn’t the first time Nikko has graced the runway; he made his modeling debut at Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show in January. Lauren couldn’t contain her pride as she watched her son follow in her footsteps in the fashion world. Nikko, a recent college graduate, looked dapper in a sparkly black ensemble, while Lauren stunned in a sheer white dress.

Lauren also posted a photo of Nikko’s runway appearance on her Instagram feed, expressing how amazing it was to watch her baby boy shine. Nikko, who is the son of Lauren and ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, has been making a name for himself in the fashion industry, with his proud mom cheering him on every step of the way.

While Nikko was capturing the spotlight on the runway, Lauren made sure to turn heads with her own fashion choices. She wowed in a sheer black corseted gown at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show, proving that style runs in the family. Earlier in the day, she made a chic airport style statement in a silky white-and-yellow printed dress from the Italian designer.

It’s clear that fashion is a family affair for the Sánchez-Gonzalez clan, with both mother and son making waves in the industry. As Lauren continues to support Nikko in his modeling career, there’s no doubt that we can expect more high-fashion surprises from this stylish duo. Stay tuned for more updates from Sardinia as the proud mom cheers on her son’s success on the runway.