Pride Month 2024 was a vibrant celebration of love and identity, with celebrities from all walks of life coming together to support the LGBTQ+ community. The festivities were filled with hot performances by some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Chappell Roan took the stage at the Kentucky Pride Festival, delivering an electrifying performance that had the crowd on their feet. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton wowed audiences at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Pride Event with her iconic presence and energy.

The West Hollywood Gay Pride Parade saw the legendary Cyndi Lauper spreading joy and positivity, while Kesha rocked the stage at West Hollywood Pride, leaving fans in awe of her talent. Lizzo also made an appearance at West Hollywood Pride, showing her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Noah Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Trixie Mattel, and Billy Porter were among the many other stars who graced the OUTLOUD Music Festival with their incredible performances. Bebe Rexha teamed up with Diplo for a show-stopping set at West Hollywood Pride, while Gloria Allred and Trinity the Tuck rode in the West Hollywood Pride Parade, showing their solidarity with the community.

Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Elliot Page were just a few of the other celebrities who made appearances and performed at various Pride events across the country. Lance Bass, Frankie Grande, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jessica Betts, Gottmik, Adam Lambert, Kal Penn, Abbie Cornish, Ashnikko, Macy Gray, Big Freedia, Tinashe, Kehlani, Icona Pop, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Orville Peck, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Gigi Good, Symone, JoJo Siwa, G Flip, Brooke Lynn Heights, Laganja Estranja, Morphine Love Dion, Monet X Change, and Shea Couleé were also part of the star-studded lineup for various Pride celebrations.

The festivities were not only about performances and entertainment but also about honoring and recognizing the contributions of individuals who have made a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community. Cyndi Lauper was honored with the Ally Icon Award by the mayor of West Hollywood, highlighting her ongoing dedication and support for the community.

Overall, Pride Month 2024 was a time of love, celebration, and unity, with celebrities using their platforms to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community and spread messages of acceptance and inclusivity. The events were a testament to the power of coming together to celebrate diversity and fight for equality.