Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s children are making a splash in the fashion world just like their famous parents! The couple’s two sons, RZA who is 2 years old and Riot who is 9 months old, recently starred in a Father’s Day campaign for Bottega Veneta alongside their dad. The photos and videos from the campaign show Rocky in stylish casual wear from the luxury brand, while his sons sport adorable white onesies with “best dad” embroidered inside a heart on the back.

Rocky took to social media to share the heartwarming campaign, quoting artist Carrie Mae Weems in his caption. He expressed his joy at working with his children and family, as well as the other collaborators, to create a special Father’s Day piece that captures the love and vulnerability between him and his sons. The proud dad also wished a happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.

In a previous interview with ET, Rihanna revealed that she found inspiration for dressing her sons in Rocky’s style. She admitted that as a woman, she initially struggled with dressing her boys because she always envisioned dressing a girl. However, she realized that she could simply dress them like their stylish dad, which made things much easier.

Furthermore, Rihanna shared that her sons have served as a source of inspiration for her own designs. She mentioned that her children motivated her creative process when designing kids’ shoes for Puma, such as the Avantis and Creepers. Seeing her kids wear and enjoy the clothing she has designed has been a fulfilling and incredible experience for the Fenty founder.

It’s heartwarming to see celebrity parents like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky involve their children in their creative projects and celebrate special moments together. The fashion campaign not only showcases the family’s style but also highlights the love and bond shared between the father and his sons. It’s a reminder that fashion can be a way to express love and connection within a family, and these photos and videos truly capture that sentiment.