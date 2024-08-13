Keke Palmer and ex Darius Jackson recently reunited for a family outing with their son, Leodis. This comes after Palmer dropped the restraining order and custody case against Jackson a few months ago. Jackson shared a picture on his Instagram Stories of the trio enjoying a stroll together, showing a happy moment for the family.

In the photo, Jackson can be seen holding Leodis while Palmer smiles at her son. Palmer was dressed casually for the outing, wearing black shorts, a green top, white sneakers, and a large straw hat. Jackson also kept it casual with green shorts, a gray shirt, and a green baseball cap.

This family reunion happened after Palmer decided to drop the restraining order and custody case against Jackson. The domestic violence restraining order hearing that was scheduled for a later date was canceled, indicating that the couple had resolved their issues privately. Back in 2023, their relationship struggles became public when Jackson criticized Palmer’s outfit on social media.

In November 2023, Palmer accused Jackson of physical abuse, leading her to file for a temporary restraining order and sole custody of Leodis. However, Jackson responded by claiming that Palmer was actually the aggressor in their relationship, alleging incidents of physical violence from her end as well. Despite their public disagreements, the couple recently came together for a family outing, showing a positive step forward for their co-parenting relationship.

The couple began dating in 2021 and welcomed their son Leodis in February 2023, marking the beginning of their journey as parents. Their recent outing indicates that they are focused on putting their differences aside for the well-being of their child. The decision to drop the restraining order and custody case shows a willingness to move forward and prioritize their son’s happiness and stability.

While their relationship has had its challenges, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson seem to be navigating co-parenting in a positive direction. This family outing signifies a new chapter for the couple as they work towards a harmonious co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son.