Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are reuniting on screen more than 25 years after their iconic movie, Good Will Hunting. They are starring in Apple TV+’s The Instigators, an upcoming action comedy that follows the story of Rory, played by Damon, and Cobby, played by Affleck, as they team up to steal from a corrupt politician. The film also features an impressive cast, including Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, and others, with a special appearance by NFL legend Rob Gronkowski.

Both Damon and Affleck expressed their excitement about having Gronk in the film, with Affleck revealing that he was the first choice for the role. They praised Gronk’s presence and shared that everyone loved working with him. The actors aimed to create a fun and entertaining movie that will keep viewers laughing throughout, emphasizing the importance of providing an enjoyable experience for the audience.

The setting of The Instigators in Boston holds special significance for Damon and Affleck, who have worked together in the city on various projects. They described Boston as a place that feels like home and expressed their love for the city’s culture and attitude. Affleck even mentioned the iconic Fenway Park as a must-include location in any Boston-based film.

Despite being an action-packed heist movie, The Instigators also delves into the theme of mental health, with Hong Chau’s character serving as a voice of reason amidst the chaos. Chau highlighted the importance of balancing sensitive moments with comedic elements in the film, creating a unique and engaging viewing experience for the audience.

The onscreen chemistry between the cast members mirrored their off-screen relationship, with Chau describing the experience of working with Damon and Affleck as being part of a family. The actors embraced the dynamic of their characters, portraying an odd couple with comedic flair while exploring themes of friendship and desperation.

As the premiere of The Instigators approaches, fans can look forward to a blend of action, comedy, and heartfelt moments. The film promises to entertain audiences and transport them into a world of car chases, heists, and unexpected friendships. With an ensemble cast led by Damon and Affleck, The Instigators is set to deliver a memorable viewing experience for fans of the genre and beyond.