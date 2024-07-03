Olivia Culpo and Eva Amurri recently got married, and their choice of wedding gowns has caused quite a stir on social media. Olivia opted for a custom Dolce & Gabbana bridal gown that was elegant and traditional, featuring a crew neckline, long sleeves, and minimal embellishments. On the other hand, Eva wore a corseted Kim Kassas gown that accentuated her figure, particularly drawing attention to her cleavage.

While Olivia’s gown was praised for its timeless and classic look, some people couldn’t help but comment on Eva’s choice of dress and how it highlighted her assets. The contrast between the two gowns has sparked a debate among fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.

It’s interesting to see how different celebrities choose to express their personal style on their wedding day. Olivia’s understated elegance versus Eva’s bold and daring look showcase the diversity in fashion choices among celebrities. Both gowns have captured the attention of the public and have become a topic of discussion in the fashion world.

As we continue to follow celebrity fashion trends, it’s important to remember that each individual has their own unique style and preferences when it comes to dressing for special occasions. Whether you prefer a more traditional and modest gown like Olivia’s or a statement piece like Eva’s, the most important thing is to feel confident and comfortable in whatever you choose to wear.

