Last night, Marc Jacobs showcased his Fall/Winter ready-to-wear collection at the New York Public Library, and it was a star-studded affair. The designer expressed his belief in authenticity and joy, with his pieces reflecting a Hollywood gloss on doll clothes. The show, lasting only six minutes, made a lasting impression on attendees.

Among the notable guests were celebrities like Cardi B, Lourdes Leon, Nicky Hilton, Rowan Blanchard, and Natasha Bedingfield. Most of the guests opted for black and/or white outfits, creating a chic and elegant atmosphere.

Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, turned heads in a cutout black minidress with netting details, accessorized with hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and crystallized open-toe heels. Rowan Blanchard, known for her role in Girl Meets World, also stunned in a black dress, while Nicky Hilton kept it simple yet elegant in a white mini dress and black sheer stockings.

British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield brought a touch of the ’50s with a long polka-dot dress and clunky black heels. Alongside her was Cardi B, who brought a burst of color and ruffles to the event. The rapper donned a sheer ruffled outfit with yellow leggings and white Marc Jacobs shoes, looking like a beautiful floral dream in her voluminous dress adorned with oversized pansies in various shades.

The event was a celebration of fashion, individuality, and joy, with each celebrity bringing their own unique style to the runway show. From glamorous gowns to chic mini dresses, the stars shone bright at Marc Jacobs’ Fall/Winter show, proving that fashion truly is a form of self-expression and art.