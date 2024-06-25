Paris Fashion Week is always a time for celebrities to showcase their unique style and embrace the latest trends. This year, some of the biggest names in Hollywood turned heads with their fashion choices. From corsets to dark hues, menswear with a twist, and preppy displays, there was no shortage of stunning looks on the runway.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Cara Delevingne kicked off the week by rocking couture corsets. Whether it was a glittery pink gown or a sheer hoop skirt dress, these celebrities proved that corsets are making a comeback in a big way. Meanwhile, stars like Katy Perry, Jared Leto, and Normani opted for darker hues, with black being the color of choice. Perry wowed in a body-baring cutout dress, while Normani went for a moto-chic look in a black leather biker dress.

Slouchy silhouettes and looser-fitted garments were also a hit at Paris Fashion Week. Celebrities like Selma Blair, Emily Ratajkowski, and Doja Cat put their own laid-back twist on modern menswear. Blair stole the show in an oversize tan suit with gold embellishments, while Ratajkowski exuded cool vibes in her relaxed ensemble.

Pattern play and preppy pieces were another trend that stood out this season. Stars like Emma Chamberlain, Will Poulter, and Serena Williams embraced the preppy look with crisp lines and pops of color. Williams, in particular, looked ready for a day at the country club with her plaid-and-pleated dachshund-themed outfit.

Overall, Paris Fashion Week was a showcase of creativity and individuality. Celebrities took risks, experimented with different styles, and ultimately stole the show with their stunning looks. Whether you’re a fan of corsets, dark hues, menswear with a twist, or preppy pieces, there was something for everyone at this year’s fashion extravaganza.