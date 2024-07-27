Hoda Kotb’s dream came true at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she met Tom Cruise. The opening ceremony was a spectacle, but what left Kotb awestruck was the chance encounter with Cruise. Kotb shared a selfie on Instagram of the iconic moment, both drenched in the Paris rain.

In the photo, Kotb looks thrilled next to Cruise, who is dressed in all black with wet hair. The Today show crews on the scene reported that the two celebrities bumped into each other on a bridge over the Seine river. The photo received playful comments from Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie, highlighting the star-struck moment.

Another highlight of the opening ceremony was Céline Dion’s performance. This marked her return to the stage after halting her worldwide tour due to health issues. Dion has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome, a condition that causes intense muscle spasms and cramping. Despite the challenges, Dion delivered a stunning performance of Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à L’Amour” with a full orchestra.

Kotb had previously interviewed Dion about her health battle and future plans. Dion shared the struggles of living with Stiff Person Syndrome and the impact it has on her singing and everyday life. Despite the difficulties, Dion expressed her determination to return to the stage for live performances.

When Dion returned to the stage at the Paris Olympics, she looked radiant in a crystal-studded ensemble. Her performance was a full-circle moment, as she had previously opened the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta with her song “The Power of the Dream.” Neurology specialist Dr. Duarte Machado praised Dion’s comeback as extraordinary, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and medical care for individuals with chronic conditions like Stiff Person Syndrome.

Overall, the 2024 Paris Olympics brought together celebrities like Hoda Kotb, Tom Cruise, and Céline Dion, showcasing moments of joy, inspiration, and resilience. The encounters and performances at the opening ceremony added a touch of glamour and emotion to the global sporting event, leaving fans and viewers captivated by the magic of the Olympics and the stars who make it shine.