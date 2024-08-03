Eminem’s latest album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),’ released on July 12, has taken the music industry by storm with its bold and controversial lyrics. The rapper did not hold back when it came to dissing various celebrities, both playfully and seriously.

In his track “Fuel,” Eminem references the Alec Baldwin incident on the set of Rust, mentioning Halyna Hutchins and Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case. He also takes a dig at Amber Heard, referencing her messy divorce with Johnny Depp and a bizarre incident involving a bed.

The rapper also mentions prominent figures like Ben Affleck, Seth Green, Bill Cosby, Caitlyn Jenner, Candace Owens, and Christopher Reeve in his songs, using witty wordplay and sharp jabs to make his points.

Eminem’s feud with Ja Rule, Kanye West, Lamar Odom, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Melle Mel, R. Kelly, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is also highlighted in the album. The rapper does not shy away from controversial topics and does not spare anyone in his scathing lyrics.

Despite the controversy surrounding the album, Eminem’s loyal fan base continues to support him, praising his lyrical prowess and ability to provoke strong reactions. The rapper’s collaboration with Skylar Grey on the track “Evil” also adds an interesting dynamic to the album.

Overall, Eminem’s latest album is a bold and unapologetic project that showcases his talent as a lyricist and his willingness to push boundaries in the music industry. Love him or hate him, there is no denying the impact that Eminem continues to have on the world of hip-hop.