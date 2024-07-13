Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the celebrity dancing couple, have welcomed their third child. The couple shared the news on their Instagram page, announcing that their new baby has arrived safely and quickly. The family is doing well and both the baby and the parents are healthy.

This new addition makes it the third son for Peta and Maksim, who had their second child just last year. Fans have been kept in the loop about the possibility of a third child, and now the baby is finally here.

The couple shared a photo of the newborn wrapped in a shawl on their Instagram, along with a caption expressing their joy. They mentioned that the delivery was quick, taking only 47 seconds, with just one push. They thanked everyone for their well wishes and messages of support.

Maksim also posted a picture of Peta in the hospital bed, ready to give birth, just hours before the delivery. Fans flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and prayers for the couple.

The birth announcement photo received over 100k likes on Instagram, with fans praising Peta for her quick labor. Many commended her for looking gorgeous even after giving birth to her third child, with one user calling her a “gorgeous warrior.” Others expressed their happiness for the couple and marveled at the speed of the delivery.

Peta had been open about her struggles with infertility and previous miscarriages. She shared during an Instagram Q&A session that she was willing to try for another baby, hoping for a girl this time. The couple had faced challenges with conceiving, including failed IVF attempts, before finally getting pregnant naturally.

Last year, Peta and Maksim celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary, reaffirming their love for each other. The couple exchanged heartfelt messages on social media, expressing their deep bond and commitment to each other.

After the arrival of their second child, Maksim gifted Peta a customized ring as a push present to show his appreciation for her as a mother. The couple has been sharing their journey of parenthood on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their family life.

As fans eagerly await more details about the new baby, they continue to shower the couple with love and support. Congratulations to Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy on their growing family!