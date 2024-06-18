Peter Phillips, the oldest son of Princess Anne, was recently spotted at the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo at Beaufort Polo Club, engaging in a very public display of affection with his date Harriet Sperling. The couple seemed very passionate, not worried about who saw their PDAs. Peter, who has had a tumultuous relationship history, recently split from his Scottish businesswoman girlfriend Lindsay Wallace. He has now been seen with Harriet, a paediatric nurse and freelance writer.

Reports suggest that Peter and Harriet have only been dating for a couple of months but seem deeply engaged with each other. Body language expert Judi James noted that Harriet appeared keen on getting Peter’s attention and marking her territory by showing off their affection publicly. Despite it being early days, there are hints that their relationship could be long-lasting.

Harriet, who is a single mother to a 12-year-old daughter and lives in Gloucestershire near Peter’s mother’s estate, has had major success in her career as a paediatric nurse. In 2010, she was part of the medical team that helped save critically ill baby Phineas Cockerham, showcasing her dedication and expertise in her field.

The couple’s public display of affection, including kissing, hugging, and gazing into each other’s eyes, has caught the attention of many. Harriet, who has been described as an attractive and glamorous blonde, has openly shared her experiences as a single mother and a nurse, highlighting the strength and love that comes from such a journey.

Despite some initial surprise at Harriet being an unexpected choice for a royal girlfriend, her genuine connection with Peter is evident. Their affectionate display at the polo festival shows that they are in the passionate stage of their relationship and not afraid to show it. Both Peter and Harriet’s backgrounds, experiences, and dedication to their respective fields have brought them together in what seems to be a blossoming relationship full of promise and mutual admiration.