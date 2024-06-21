Celebrity couple Bianca Censori and Kanye West were seen having a tense exchange in Paris, raising eyebrows among their fans. The pair appeared distant from each other as they waited for a car, with Kanye concealing his face in a white coat while Bianca seemed to be talking in front of him.

Following their heated interaction, Kanye was spotted walking alone without Bianca. This comes after months of scrutiny over Bianca’s revealing outfits while with the rapper, sparking concerns about the state of their relationship. MailOnline has reached out to their representatives for comments on the situation.

Bianca’s family has been vocal about their worries regarding her marriage to Kanye, with some even staging interventions to express their concerns. Her father, Leo, reportedly wanted to confront Kanye about Bianca’s choice of clothing. In a recent development, Bianca’s mother flew from Australia to the US to spend time with her daughter and assess the situation firsthand.

Despite initial concerns, it seems that Bianca’s mother has been reassured during her time with the couple. Insiders suggest that Kanye has shown signs of improvement, particularly in toning down his controversial behavior. However, there are still lingering fears among Bianca’s family that Kanye might be leading her into the adult film industry to promote his new venture, Yeezy Porn.

Bianca’s loved ones are worried that Kanye’s influence could negatively impact their marriage, especially considering his history with pornography and claims from his past marriage. They are particularly concerned about Bianca being used as a tool to promote indecency and fear the consequences this could have on their relationship.

The situation between Bianca and Kanye continues to be a topic of interest, with fans and critics alike closely monitoring their interactions and public appearances. It remains to be seen how their relationship will evolve in the face of mounting scrutiny and concerns from those closest to them.