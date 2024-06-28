Three months after the 22-year-old’s remains were located in a river in Nashville, investigators determined the celebrity bars that served him before he died of drowning and alcohol poisoning are not at fault, according to a report by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission obtained by TMZ June 27. The commission said that it didn’t find any evidence that indicated bartenders served Strain alcohol while he was visibly drunk.

According to the TABC report, Strain and his fraternity brothers visited several celebrity bars in Nashville on March 8, including Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa bar, Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, Luke Bryan’s bar Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, and Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse. Strain had consumed seven drinks by the time they returned to Bryan’s lounge.

Strain went missing during the night out on March 8 after he was asked to leave Luke Bryan’s bar. His body was found in the Cumberland River in West Nashville on March 22. The cause of death was determined to be drowning and ethanol intoxication, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ on June 18.

In the time following Strain’s disappearance, Nashville police initiated a ground search and released security camera footage showing Strain walking near the bar and along the river. His family, including his mother and stepfather, were actively involved in the search efforts.

The investigation into Strain’s death included multiple interviews and reviews of video footage from the bars he visited. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission confirmed that they are investigating multiple places to determine if any violations of state alcohol laws occurred on the night Strain went missing. All licensed establishments questioned have been cooperative with the investigation.

Riley’s family continues to search for answers and seek closure. They are determined to find out what happened on the night of March 8 and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The family emphasized the importance of transparency and communication in order to understand the events leading up to Strain’s death.

As the investigation into Riley Strain’s tragic death continues, his family remains hopeful that they will uncover the truth and find peace. The community’s support has been crucial in their journey to seek justice for their beloved son and bring closure to this heartbreaking chapter in their lives.