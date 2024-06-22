Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken London by storm, with a plethora of celebrities attending the concert at Wembley Stadium. The Saturday night show saw stars like Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Liam Hemsworth coming out to support the 14-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist. Other notable attendees included Travis, Jason, and Kylie Kelce, who returned for the second night after enjoying the VIP tent on Friday.

The connection between Taylor Swift and London runs deep, as she lived in the U.K. capital on and off with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. This history drew in a significant number of friends and fans to her Eras Tour stop in London. The first night of the concert also saw a royal presence, with Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, making an appearance to celebrate William’s birthday.

As the Eras Tour continues, Swift is set to return to Wembley Stadium in August for five more shows before heading back to the U.S. for tour dates in New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis. The concert in London was just one of many stops on her world tour, which has seen her perform in cities like Los Angeles, Paris, Nanterre, Sweden, Portugal, and Scotland.

Throughout her tour, Swift has been joined by a host of celebrity friends in the VIP tent, including Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Channing Tatum, and Kevin Costner. However, one VIP who has been a constant presence is Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player and Swift’s boyfriend. Kelce has joined her at multiple tour stops, including the show in Paris where they were accompanied by Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Andrea Swift, and Lenny Kravitz.

While Swift recently announced that the Eras Tour will conclude in December in Vancouver, Canada, fans can still catch her in action at upcoming shows around the world. The tour has been filled with surprises, unique performances, and special guest appearances, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Swifties everywhere. Stay tuned for more updates and headlines from Taylor Swift’s unforgettable Eras Tour.