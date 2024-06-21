Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is making waves in London, with a star-studded lineup of celebrities attending her concert at Wembley Stadium. With an estimated 80,000 fans in attendance, the pop star wowed the crowd with her performance, including some special guests in the audience.

Among the notable figures spotted at the concert were Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlin, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and NFL star Travis Kelce, along with his brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie Kelce. This marked the first time Kelce attended one of Swift’s concerts, showing his support for his girlfriend.

For those who missed out on the first London show, there will be more opportunities to catch Taylor Swift live in August, when she returns for five additional shows at Wembley Stadium. After her London performances, Swift will head back to the U.S. for tour dates in New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

Taylor Swift has a history of attracting big names to her concerts, with previous VIP guests including Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Channing Tatum, and Kevin Costner. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has been a regular attendee at her shows, joining her in cities like Los Angeles and Paris.

After a brief hiatus, Swift resumed her world tour in France and has since performed in Sweden, Portugal, and Scotland, surprising fans with unique songs at each show. Despite the success of the Eras Tour, Swift recently announced that the tour will come to an end in December in Vancouver, Canada, with special guest appearances expected from friends like Ryan Reynolds.

Overall, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues to be a hit among fans and celebrities alike, showcasing her talent and star power on a global scale. Stay tuned for more updates and headlines from the tour as Swift wraps up her two-year musical journey.