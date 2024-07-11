The Wimbledon Championships in SW19 attracted a star-studded crowd to watch the women’s semi-finals on Thursday. Louise Redknapp, accompanied by her new beau Drew Michael, made a stylish appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The couple was joined by other celebrities like Sophie Habboo, Jamie Laing, and Stormzy.

Louise Redknapp, who publicly revealed her relationship with Drew last year, looked effortlessly chic in a black off-the-shoulder top paired with white wide-legged trousers. On the other hand, Sophie opted for casual chic attire with a striped blue and white shirt, cropped jeans, and blue tweed heels. The stars, including Charli XCX and Stormzy, were spotted enjoying the matches from the Evian suite.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as former champions like Elena Rybakina competed against players like Barbora Krejcikova. The spectators, including celebrities like Rob Brydon and Annabel Croft, were engrossed in the matches taking place on Centre Court. Stormzy, alongside Sabrina Elba and AJ Odudu, added to the glamour of the event with their stylish outfits and joyful spirits.

As the tournament progressed, first-time Wimbledon semi-finalists like Jasmine Paolini and Donna Vekic battled it out to secure a spot in the final match. The presence of noted personalities like Mabel, Mia Regan, and Charli XCX added to the vibrant atmosphere at Wimbledon. Sabrina Elba and Isan Elba enjoyed the matches from the Evian Mountain Of Youth VIP suite.

In addition to the tennis action, the guests showcased their fashion sense with outfits ranging from elegant dresses to stylish suits. Celebrities like Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan, Mimi Webb, and Queen Charlotte actress India Amarteifio turned heads with their fashionable ensembles. The day was filled with laughter, excitement, and the thrill of witnessing intense matches on the tennis court.

Overall, the star-studded arrivals and exciting matches made Wimbledon a memorable event for both the players and spectators alike. The blend of sports, fashion, and celebrity presence created a unique and unforgettable experience for everyone involved in the prestigious tournament.