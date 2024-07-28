The second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was a star-studded event, with celebrities like Jessica Chastain, Ariana Grande, and Tom Cruise in attendance at Bercy Arena to watch the women’s artistic gymnastics qualifications. These A-list stars were joined by other famous faces like singer Cynthia Erivo, film director Christopher McQuarrie, and actress Nina Dobrev, all eager to witness sporting legend Simone Biles make her return to the Olympic stage after her struggles in Tokyo four years ago.

Ariana Grande looked elegant in a cream dress with a matching belt, while Jessica Chastain sported a patriotic look with a US flag sweater and red satin trousers. Tom Cruise, on the other hand, kept it casual in a white mesh shirt and black jeans, engaging with the crowd and cheering on the gymnasts enthusiastically.

In addition to the well-known faces in the stands, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, and Nick Jonas were also spotted spectating the gymnastics event. Snoop Dogg showed his American pride in an Olympics tracksuit, while Lady Gaga opted for a low-key look in a USA jumper and sunglasses. Nick Jonas showcased his sense of style with a print shirt and accessorized with a black clutch bag and necklace.

The presence of these celebrities added to the excitement of the Olympic Games, with fans rushing to get autographs and selfies with their favorite stars. It was a momentous occasion as these famous faces came together to support the athletes and enjoy the thrill of world-class gymnastics competition.