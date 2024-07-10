Celebrities brought glamour and excitement to the Wimbledon Championships on Day 10 as they gathered to watch the tennis matches in south-west London. Among the stars in attendance were the legendary Sir Cliff Richard, who made a stylish entrance in a metallic grey suit paired with a matching tie and silver shoes. The 83-year-old singer exuded sophistication as he mingled with other famous faces at the event.

Actress Keira Knightley, known for her roles in Pirates of the Caribbean, arrived with her husband James Righton. She looked elegant in a semi-sheer white dress, accessorized with a straw hat, a small Chanel bag, and trendy sunglasses. The couple enjoyed the matches from the Royal Box, adding a touch of celebrity flair to the prestigious event.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, Turkish actor Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and fashion icon Alexa Chung were also spotted among the spectators on Day 10. The presence of these well-known personalities added to the buzz and excitement surrounding the tournament, drawing attention from fans and media alike.

In a surprise appearance, Queen Camilla graced Wimbledon with her presence, expressing her joy at being able to enjoy a day away from her royal duties. Her attendance added a regal touch to the event, further elevating the star-studded atmosphere that permeated the venue.

The day’s festivities were not just about celebrity sightings, as the tennis action on the courts captivated the audience. Richard E Grant, accompanied by screenwriter Jemima Khan, was among those engrossed in the thrilling matches taking place throughout the day. The combination of elite athletes showcasing their skills and famous faces enjoying the competition created a unique and memorable experience for all in attendance.

As the tournament progressed, the presence of celebrities at Wimbledon added an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the event. Their stylish outfits, enthusiastic support for the players, and interactions with fellow attendees contributed to the vibrant atmosphere that permeated the venue. Overall, Day 10 of the Wimbledon Championships was a star-studded affair that combined top-tier tennis action with a touch of celebrity magic, leaving spectators and fans alike with lasting memories of a truly unforgettable day at the historic tournament.